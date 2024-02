A bipartisan delegation of Democrats and Republicans has arrived in Kyiv amidst the ongoing unresolved issue of US funding for Ukraine

A bipartisan delegation from the US Congress has arrived in Kyiv, announced by the US Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget A. Brink.

She reported that the delegation, led by the Chairman of the Intelligence Committee Mike Turner, includes House of Representatives members French Hill, Zach Nunn (Republicans), Jason Crow, and Abigail Spanberger (Democrats).

