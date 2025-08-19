Volgograd explodes again. Russians complain about drone attack on oil refinery – video

A fire broke out on the territory of a refinery in Volgograd, Russia, as a result of an alleged drone attack

Volgograd (Illustrative photo: propaganda media)

On the night of August 19, drones attacked the Volgograd region of Russia. Russians complained of explosions, after which it became known that a fire had broken out on the territory of a local oil refinery, according to local authorities and Russian propagandists.

Volgograd Region Governor Andrey Bocharov said around 03:26 that the region was allegedly repelling an attack by unknown drones. He also confirmed that a fire had broken out at a local refinery.

"Firefighters are working to localize and extinguish the fires. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties," the local authorities wrote.

According to the pro-Russian Telegram channel Shot, citing local sources, about 10 explosions were heard over Volgograd on the night of August 19.

According to Volgograd residents, the drones allegedly flew at a very low altitude. According to eyewitnesses, flashes from the explosions were visible on the outskirts of the city.

At the same time, the Volgograd airfield was suspending operations.

Later, Bocharov said that allegedly in the south of the city, "the fall of the UAV wreckage caused a fire on the roof of one of the buildings of Hospital No. 16 and on the territory of the refinery."