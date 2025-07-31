"We have not seen any progress". Rubio announces new talks with Russians

Marco Rubio (Photo: Fazry Ismail/EPA)

This week, the U.S. side held talks with Russian officials to resolve the war, but Washington "saw no progress." This was reported by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Fox News, the interview was published by the State Department's press service.

According to him, US President Donald Trump has been waiting for more than six months and making efforts to establish peace. Washington continues to engage with Moscow to resolve the war.

"We also had a whole conversation with them – not with Putin, but with some of his senior people – hoping to reach an understanding on the path to peace, but we don't see any progress on that," Rubio stated .

He believes that Trump is most annoyed by phone calls where Russians say: "Yes, we would like this to end if we could find a way forward".

"And then he turns on the news and sees that another city has been bombed, including those far from the front line. So at some point, he's going to have to make a decision about how long to continue the ceasefire efforts if one side is not interested in doing so," the US diplomat added.

Rubio emphasized that the US president has many options regarding sanctions against Russia. He expressed hope that this could be avoided and a way could be found to stop the fighting.

"The best way is to stop the shooting and start negotiations. However, so far at least we feel that the Russian side does not show a sincere interest in achieving this goal," he stated.

The U.S. would continue to be willing to engage in something like this if the opportunity arises, Rubio said, adding that Trump "is not going to wait forever".