"We won precious time". Budanov explains achievements of the HUR airborne assault in Pokrovsk

Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) Kyrylo Budanov said that the landing of his department's special forces in Pokrovsk bought time for the main units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to approach, after which the occupiers stopped saying that the city had already been captured by them. The lieutenant general said this in an interview with 24 channels.

According to Budanov, the helicopter landing operation was necessary because the situation was "as tense and acute as possible."

"I want to remind you that all of this happened against the backdrop of Russia's official statements about the capture of the city. When [Russian General Staff Chief] Gerasimov reported to Putin that the city had been taken. And here you have to understand what the situation was at that moment. Nothing else would have worked," said the HUR chief.

He noted that this operation allowed the scouts to "win precious time" so that the main units of the Armed Forces could "calmly, as much as possible" approach Pokrovsk for reinforcement.

Budanov emphasized that after that, "everyone in Russia stopped claiming that the city was captured: "They began to say that there is progress, success, and many battles, but they moved away from the fact that everything is over (that Pokrovsk is captured – Ed.)."

The head of the HUR also denied that he personally led the operation, noting that it was the commander of the special forces unit who did so: "I was nearby, helping him to the best of my ability, so to speak. We have heroic guys, and we cannot take away their victories."

Regarding the current situation in and around Pokrovsk, the military commander called it "as difficult as possible," but noted that "at the same time, we are somehow still holding on."

He pointed out that the defenders from the HUR continue to participate in the battles for the city.