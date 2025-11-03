The president noted that no special forces can defeat 170,000 Russian troops near Pokrovsk – only the Armed Forces with the support of the Defense Forces can do it

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukrainian special forces are participating in the defense of Pokrovsk and helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but the main obstacle for the occupiers in this area is the Air Assault Forces, Marines, assault aircraft and mechanized brigades. This was stated by president Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the briefing.

The journalist asked how special operation The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) has changed the situation in the area.

"I don't know about the HUR special operation, to be honest. I mean, there was a landing... We have special forces who are involved in any operation by the General Staff and the Armed Forces. Of course, we shouldn't talk much about it. The HURs are brave guys who help the Armed Forces. There are 21 HURs there... maybe there were up to 30 people. So you understand that when we talk about thousands of our Armed Forces, it is very important to treat them with respect. And it is they who are performing such tasks (to defend Pokrovsk – Ed.)," the president said.

Zelenskyy noted that the fighters of the HUR, the Alpha special unit of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Police and the National Guard "are all good," but stressed that the main obstacle for the Russians in the Pokrovsk direction are paratroopers, marines, assault troops and soldiers from mechanized brigades.

"And the fact that there are special operations of various kinds, meaning [for example] dropping off their guys to help the Ukrainian army – yes, that's understandable. But this is happening everywhere, along the entire front line. It's just that you see some things and you don't see others," the head of state explained.

He noted that there are brigades "who have done so much, but we don't see them," adding that these units are "at least as heroic."

"Otherwise, we are grateful to all [units]," the president emphasized.

Zelenskyyy also explained that Russia has amassed 170,000 occupants in the Pokrovsk direction and wants to bring in additional forces.

According to the president, no special forces can defeat such a number: "It is simply impossible. Only the Armed Forces of Ukraine can do it with the support of all other Defense Forces of Ukraine."

"This is how orders are given, this is how tasks are performed, and this is how all the Defense Forces interact. Therefore, I would like us to say that a Ukrainian soldier defends Pokrovsk, a Ukrainian soldier defends our state. Not someone else," the head of state summarized.

He praised the soldiers of the 425th separate assault regiment operating inside Pokrovsk ("they are the ones who are under the greatest strain today") and thanked the 35th and 38th Marine Brigades, as well as the 68th separate hunting ranger, 32nd and 155th brigades fighting in this area.