White House denies US discussions with Russia on model of Israeli occupation of Jordan for Ukraine

According to the White House spokeswoman, the Times article is "a completely false and careless report"

The White House has denounced as false the Times article that Russia and the United States discussed Israel's occupation of the West Bank as a model for ending the war in Ukraine. About this said uS administration spokesperson Anna Kelly.

"This is a completely false and careless report from The Times," Kelly wrote, linking to the publication's article on the West Bank model.

august 13 The Times cites a source close to the US National Security Council, wrotethe newspaper reported that this topic was allegedly raised a few weeks ago during talks between the US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff and representatives of the Russian side.

"The idea allows to circumvent the provisions of the Ukrainian Constitution and leave the occupied territories to Russia without holding an all-Ukrainian referendum," The Times said.

Under this scenario, Russia would allegedly have military and economic control over the occupied part of Ukraine under the leadership of its own governing body, which would repeat Israel's de facto rule in the Palestinian territory, the publication wrote, citing a source.

It was noted that this model only needed to establish the exact boundaries of the Russian occupation.