White House: Trump does not want new sanctions against Russia, but he is ready to do so if necessary
President of the United States Donald Trump does not want to impose new sanctions on Russia, and his priority is always diplomacy and negotiations. At the same time, the American leader is ready to do so if necessary, said white House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt on Fox News.
According to her, there are sanctions and many other measures that Trump can use if the need arises. However, he has always said that diplomacy and negotiations are his main way to "end this war."
"Not that he wants it, but he is ready for it. However, again, diplomacy and negotiations have always been the main method of this president. And this is part of his agreement to the request of the Russian president [Russian dictator Vladimir Putin] to hold a personal meeting tomorrow," the spokeswoman added.
- Trump to meet with Putin in Alaska august 15. The venue of the summit is military base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, which used to counter the Soviet Union at the height of the Cold War.
- President of the United States awaitsthat if the meeting in Alaska goes well, the second one will be between Putin and Zelensky. At the same time, Trump promises "very serious consequences" if Putin does not agree to end the war in Alaska.
- august 14, Kremlin approved the delegation for the talks in Alaska and named the time of the meeting. The conversation between Trump and Putin is scheduled to begin at 22:30 Kyiv time.
