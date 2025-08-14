According to the White House spokeswoman, diplomacy and negotiations are a priority for Trump and this is part of his agreement to meet with Putin

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump does not want to impose new sanctions on Russia, and his priority is always diplomacy and negotiations. At the same time, the American leader is ready to do so if necessary, said white House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt on Fox News.

According to her, there are sanctions and many other measures that Trump can use if the need arises. However, he has always said that diplomacy and negotiations are his main way to "end this war."

"Not that he wants it, but he is ready for it. However, again, diplomacy and negotiations have always been the main method of this president. And this is part of his agreement to the request of the Russian president [Russian dictator Vladimir Putin] to hold a personal meeting tomorrow," the spokeswoman added.