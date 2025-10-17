"Will change the rules of the game". Zelenskyy talks about Tomahawk and plans to meet with Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Photo: AARON SCHWARTZ / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that his meeting with his American counterpart Donald Trump in the White House will lead to clear decisions on the part of the United States as to what weapons systems they are ready to provide to Ukraine. This was announced by the head of the Office of the president Andriy Yermak in an interview with American media outlet Axios.

The key issue that Zelenskyy wants to discuss with Trump is expanding the list of weapons systems that Washington will agree to sell to Kyiv – and at the top of Ukraine's wish list are long-range Tomahawk missiles, the resource reports.

According to Yermak, Kyiv is still waiting for a decision on such missiles and believes that "this kind of weapon can change the course of the game."

The head of the OP emphasized that Ukraine needs Tomahawks to destroy drone and missile production plants deep in Russia's territory.

However, the official also said that Ukraine wants to get several other weapons systems that require Washington's approval.

"We need a political decision from the United States that we will be able to buy any weapons we need without any restrictions," Yermak explained.