Kosyniak-Kamysh said that Poland will continue to insist on the exhumation of the victims and the perpetuation of their memory

Vladyslav Kosiniak-Kamysz (Photo: x.com/KosiniakKamysz)

Ukraine's path to EU membership will be complicated if Kyiv does not solve the problem of exhuming the victims of the Volyn tragedy and immortalizing their memory. Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosińiak-Kamysz emphasized this at a recent press briefing, reports PAP.

"I have said this many times – if Ukraine does not come to terms with the genocide in Volyn, if there is no exhumation or commemoration, it will have no chance of joining the European Union," he said .

According to the minister, the Polish Peasant Party (PSL) supports the initiative of the Polish president to introduce criminal liability for propaganda of "Bandera symbols" and equating them with Nazi symbols. However, such decisions cannot become part of the Russian propaganda line, he emphasized .

"Bandera was a criminal, there is no doubt about it. The genocide in Volyn is one of the worst acts of terror against a nation in the history of our civilization, Ukraine must be held accountable for it, there must be monuments, exhumation, and a decent burial. We will never back down from this," the Polish minister said .

Kosyniak-Kamysh said that every time "the good name of Poland was trampled on," he expressed "clear and decisive opposition." However, refusing to support the warring Ukraine is contrary to the security interests of the Polish state.

"Helping Ukraine, which is at war, is also about building a safe Poland," the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.

on July 12, then-presidential candidate Navrotsky asked Zelensky for a larger-scale exhumation of victims of the Volyn tragedy.

On August 6, it was reported that in September Ukraine plans to start search and exhumation work in Poland.

On August 25, it became known that in Lviv the remains of about 40 Polish military of the Second World War were exhumed.

