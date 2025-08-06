Ukraine plans to start search and exhumation work in Poland in September
In September, Ukraine is preparing to start search and exhumation work on the territory of Poland This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform said Deputy Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Andriy Najos.
He said that in December 2024, Ukraine and Poland exchanged lists of possible locations for such work: the Poles handed over 13 locations, and the Ukrainians handed over four.
Read also
The official said that the Ukrainian side is preparing for such work on the territory of Poland, in the village of Jurechkowa.
"We plan to conduct a preparatory visit in mid-August and start excavations in September. We want to make it before the rainy season begins," Najos explained.
- January 11 in the Polish Ministry of Culture reported the Ukrainian government reported that Ukraine and Poland have handed over to each other lists of places where it is planned to search for and exhume the remains of "victims of mutual historical conflicts."
- On April 24, the following began exhumation work of the remains of Polish victims of the Volyn tragedy in the Ternopil region, which ended in early May.
- August 4 in Lviv began search and exhumation work to rebury the remains of Polish Army soldiers.
Comments (0)