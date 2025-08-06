Ukraine plans to start search and exhumation work in Poland in September

Andriy Najos (Photo: Ministry of Culture)

In September, Ukraine is preparing to start search and exhumation work on the territory of Poland This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform said Deputy Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Andriy Najos.

He said that in December 2024, Ukraine and Poland exchanged lists of possible locations for such work: the Poles handed over 13 locations, and the Ukrainians handed over four.

The official said that the Ukrainian side is preparing for such work on the territory of Poland, in the village of Jurechkowa.

"We plan to conduct a preparatory visit in mid-August and start excavations in September. We want to make it before the rainy season begins," Najos explained.