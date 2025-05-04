Exhumation of victims of the Volyn tragedy is being completed in the Ternopil region

The researchers' next step will be a genetic examination of the remains.

The expedition's work site in Puzhnyky (Photo: VLADYSLAV MUSIIENKO/EPA)

The field stage of the Ukrainian-Polish expedition to search for victims of the Volyn tragedy in the territory of the former village of Puzhnyky in Ternopil region is coming to an end. The remains of 30 people have been found, of which more than 20 have already been exhumed. This was announced by Andriy Nadzhos, Deputy Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine for European Integration.

According to him, all work on site will be completed in approximately two weeks.

"As of today, the remains of more than 30 people have been found, of which more than 20 have been exhumed. The final number can only be established after all the remains are removed and anthropological research is conducted," he said.

The next step after the exhumation is complete will be the selection of genetic material for further comparative analysis with the DNA of the victims' relatives and identification of the deceased.

As Najos reported, a significant number of artifacts were found at the burial site: buttons, shoes, coins, crosses.

According to the Deputy Minister, Ukraine and Poland have agreed that the reburial of the remains will take place in a cemetery in the village of Puzhnyky.

The parties are paying special attention to the preparation of reports on the results of exhumations. As Najos reported, negotiations are underway to create a single report.

"This story can become a new page in the joint interpretation of the past. We are looking for what unites us, not what divides us. Our friendly attitude motivates Polish partners to help us conduct search work on the territory of Poland," he said.