Exhumation of victims of the Volyn tragedy is being completed in the Ternopil region
The field stage of the Ukrainian-Polish expedition to search for victims of the Volyn tragedy in the territory of the former village of Puzhnyky in Ternopil region is coming to an end. The remains of 30 people have been found, of which more than 20 have already been exhumed. This was announced by Andriy Nadzhos, Deputy Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine for European Integration.
According to him, all work on site will be completed in approximately two weeks.
"As of today, the remains of more than 30 people have been found, of which more than 20 have been exhumed. The final number can only be established after all the remains are removed and anthropological research is conducted," he said.
The next step after the exhumation is complete will be the selection of genetic material for further comparative analysis with the DNA of the victims' relatives and identification of the deceased.
As Najos reported, a significant number of artifacts were found at the burial site: buttons, shoes, coins, crosses.
According to the Deputy Minister, Ukraine and Poland have agreed that the reburial of the remains will take place in a cemetery in the village of Puzhnyky.
The parties are paying special attention to the preparation of reports on the results of exhumations. As Najos reported, negotiations are underway to create a single report.
"This story can become a new page in the joint interpretation of the past. We are looking for what unites us, not what divides us. Our friendly attitude motivates Polish partners to help us conduct search work on the territory of Poland," he said.
- On January 10, 2025, Tusk announced the first decisions on the exhumation of Polish victims of the Volhynia tragedy. He called this a breakthrough and said that the Polish side was waiting for further decisions.
- This data was later confirmed by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiga.
- On January 11, the Polish Ministry of Culture reported that Ukraine and Poland had transferred to each other lists of places where it is planned to search and exhume the remains of "victims of mutual historical conflicts."
- On January 13, it became known that Ukraine had granted permission to exhume the remains of Polish victims of the Volyn tragedy in the Ternopil region.
- On April 24, work began on the exhumation of the remains of Polish victims of the Volyn tragedy, and the removal of the remains began on April 30.