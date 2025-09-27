WP: Iran accelerates construction of underground facility near nuclear complex

Construction of an underground facility is underway near the Natanz nuclear complex, The Washington Post reports

Iran has accelerated construction at a mysterious underground facility near its Natanz nuclear complex, months after the United States and Israel destroyed its main nuclear facilities. About writes The Washington Post, citing satellite imagery and independent analysis.

The publication notes that, according to satellite images, Tehran has not stopped working on its nuclear program, but is likely to cautiously resume it, while strengthening key facilities to protect against future air strikes.

Journalists write that the work is being carried out in an area known as Kuh-e Kolang Gas La, or Mount Kirk, where since 2020 Iranian engineers have been digging a tunnel deep into the Zagros mountain range.

The site is located about a mile south of the Natanz nuclear complex, which was the target of the June 22 U.S. bombing.

Photo: Maxar

Analysts who have followed its construction estimate that the halls under Mount Picax may be even deeper – 260 to 330 feet – than those at Iran's Fordow site, which was hit by massive earth bombs from U.S. warplanes.

The surface area of the facility stretches for about a square mile along the mountainside, with a pair of tunnel entrances on the east and west sides.

According to an analyst at satellite company Maxar, construction of the tunnels began in December 2020.

"But their size and depth have raised suspicions among analysts that they are intended for other purposes, either as a secret uranium enrichment facility or as a safe place to store Iran's almost weapons-grade uranium stockpile," the newspaper writes.

At the same time, analysts say that the construction under and on top of the mountain does not mean that Tehran is in a hurry to restore its shaky nuclear program and seek to build a nuclear bomb.

"The Administration will continue to monitor any attempts by Iran to resume its nuclear program. As stated by President Donald Trump, he will never allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons," the White House official said.

According to IAEA reports, prior to the Israeli strikes on June 13, Iran had accumulated nearly 900 pounds of uranium enriched to 60%, which is just short of the 90% required for nuclear weapons.

The WP writes that the fate and location of this stockpile is unclear, raising fears that Iran could eventually use it to secretly stockpile components for a nuclear device.