WP: Trump tells Zelenskyy that to win, Ukraine needs to go on the offensive

The US president told a colleague that Ukraine will not change the course of the war by playing defense, the source said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump during a meeting at the NATO summit on June 25, 2025 (Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine)

During a call on July 4, US president Donald Trump told his counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ukraine needs to go on the offensive to win, states the Washington Post, citing an anonymous Ukrainian official.

According to him, Trump told Zelenskyy that Ukraine will not change the course of the war by playing defense, and it needs to go on the offensive.

It is not specified what the president of Ukraine replied to this.

The WP interlocutor also said that when Trump asked whether Ukraine could bomb Moscow or St. Petersburg, Zelenskyy replied: "If we have the right weapons we can." Earlier, this conversation was reported by two interlocutors of the Financial Times.

In the White House later confirmed that the US president did ask his Ukrainian counterpart about the possibility of such strikes, but "did not encourage further killings." In the end, Trump himself said Zelenskyy should not bomb Moscow.