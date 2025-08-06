WP: Trump to host meeting between leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan at White House
President of the United States Donald Trump on August 8, he will host the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan at the White House in an effort to conclude a peace agreement between the two countries. About reports The Washington Post, citing two senior White House officials.
It is expected that the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will meet with Trump.
One of these officials spoken to by WP said that it is possible that Armenia and Azerbaijan will announce a peace agreement as early as August 8 during a meeting with Trump. These plans have not yet been announced publicly.
ReferenceThe war between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh is a conflict that began in the late 1980s over ethnic and territorial claims between the countries. After the first Karabakh War (1988-1994), Nagorno-Karabakh, under the control of Armenian forces, declared independence, which was not recognized by the international community. In 2020, Azerbaijan regained control of most of these territories, and in 2023 completed the operation to take Nagorno-Karabakh, which led to a mass exodus of Armenians from the region.
- on March 13, it was reported that Azerbaijan and Armenia finalized the negotiations to agree on the text of a peace agreement between the two countries. Both sides confirmed this, but did not sign the document.
- on July 10, the leaders of both countries held another peace talks in the United Arab Emirates, but the agreement was not signed then either.
- The talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia took place against the backdrop of deterioration of relations between both countries and Russia, which in the past was a "mediator" in their conflict.
