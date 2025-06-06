WP: Ukraine is preparing new special operations against Russia like "Website"

Operation "Web" was a bold attempt by Ukraine to "reboot the negotiating table," the journalist notes.

Preparation of the special operation "Web" (Photo: SBU)

Ukrainian special services are already preparing other complex operations on Russian territory, The Washington Post columnist David Ignatius reported, citing intelligence sources.

According to the journalist, both sides have long "wanted to break out of the impasse of a war of attrition," and special operation "Website" was a bold attempt by Ukraine to "reboot the negotiating table."

"The Security Service of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate, two Ukrainian intelligence services, have been working for over three years to fulfill the motto of Ukrainian special forces: "I follow you." They have conducted operations to transfer the war into Russian territory, as well as abroad against its forces and partners around the world," WP writes.

The goal was to strike in unexpected places using insidious methods and force Russia to "bleed far beyond the front lines in Ukraine," the journalist notes.

According to his intelligence sources, the head of the service, Vasyl Malyuk, informed President Volodymyr Zelensky about the operation, but not other senior members of his administration. Moreover, not even Malyuk's key deputy knew about it.