WP: US intercepted a conversation between Iranian officials – they downplay the American strike
The U.S. intercepted communications between high-ranking Iranian officials discussing military strikes on their nuclear facilities. They stated that the attack was less devastating than they anticipated, The Washington Post reported , citing sources familiar with the classified intelligence.
According to the sources, in the conversation, Iranian officials pondered why the strikes ordered by US President Donald Trump were not as devastating and large-scale as they had expected.
The Trump administration did not deny the existence of the intercepted messages, but strongly disagreed with the conclusions reached by the Iranians and questioned their ability to assess the extent of the damage, journalists note.
When a Trump administration official was asked about the intercepted message, he stated that the Iranians "are mistaken, because we destroyed their metal processing plant. We know that our weapons were delivered exactly where we wanted them to be, and they had exactly the effect we wanted."On June 26, the Financial Times, citing two European officials, reported that Iran's stockpiles of highly enriched uranium were largely unaffected because they had been moved from Fordow before the US strikes . Similar reports were published by other Western media outlets, leading to criticism from Trump .On June 29, Trump stated that the Iranian regime did not have time to move enriched uranium before the US strikes on the night of June 22.