WP: US intercepted a conversation between Iranian officials – they downplay the American strike

Iranian officials have stated that the effects of the attack on nuclear facilities were weaker than expected.

Iranian nuclear facility Fordo (Photo: EPA)

The U.S. intercepted communications between high-ranking Iranian officials discussing military strikes on their nuclear facilities. They stated that the attack was less devastating than they anticipated, The Washington Post reported , citing sources familiar with the classified intelligence.

According to the sources, in the conversation, Iranian officials pondered why the strikes ordered by US President Donald Trump were not as devastating and large-scale as they had expected.