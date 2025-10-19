Steve Witkoff (Photo: EPA)

Special Representative of the President of the United States Donald Trump, Steve Witkoffduring talks at the White House on October 17, pressured the Ukrainian delegation to transfer Donetsk region to Russia, arguing that the region is predominantly Russian-speaking. About this reports The Washington Post, citing officials.

The newspaper notes that Vitkoff was the White House's chief negotiator with the Kremlin ahead of the Anchorage meeting, which European officials say led to what they believe was a misinterpretation of Russia's demands and showed that no significant progress could be made.

According to WP, during his last phone call with Trump, it was the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin demanded that Ukraine completely abandon from controlling the Donetsk region. Only under this condition is he allegedly ready to end the war, two senior officials told the publication.