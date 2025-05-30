Yermak confirmed at a meeting with Fidan that Ukraine is ready to continue negotiations with Russia

Ukraine is ready for any diplomatic format that will yield results, the head of the OP emphasized

Hakan Fidan and Andriy Yermak (Photo: OP)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, during his visit to Kyiv, met with the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, who confirmed Ukraine's readiness to continue negotiations with the Russian Federation on the settlement of the war. This was reported by the press service of the Presidential Office.

Yermak thanked Turkey for providing its venue for the meeting with the Russian side in Istanbul on May 16, and also confirmed Ukraine's readiness to continue negotiations with Russia to establish a ceasefire and establish a just and lasting peace.

"Ukraine is ready for any diplomatic format that will yield results. We are open to all steps that can bring guarantees of real security," the head of the OP emphasized.

He added that it is necessary to pressure Russia to agree to a ceasefire and stop the attacks. According to him, sanctions could be the most effective means.

Fidan, in turn, told Yermak about his visit to Moscow.

The OP added that the meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Deputy Heads of the OP Ihor Brusylo and Pavlo Palisa, as well as Advisor to the Head of the OP Oleksandr Bevz.