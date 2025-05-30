Zelenskyy met with Fidan. Reminded that no one has seen the "memorandum" from Russia yet

Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy/Telegram

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reports that he met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Kyiv. The central topic of discussion was Russian-Ukrainian talks on ending the war.

Zelenskyy thanked Turkey and its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for their assistance in establishing a just and lasting peace. In particular, for their help in organizing the meeting that led to the release of 1,000 Ukrainians from Russian captivity.

"We discussed diplomatic efforts – ours and those of our partners. Russia ignores all the world's calls for a ceasefire and continues to kill. In addition, the Russians have not been able to present the so-called "memorandum" that they promised to prepare immediately after the exchange of 1000 for 1000 for more than a week," the Ukrainian president said .

He emphasized that neither Ukraine nor Turkey has received any documents from Russia so far.

"For the meeting to be meaningful, we need to understand its agenda and properly prepare for the negotiations. Unfortunately, Russia is doing everything possible to make the next possible meeting inconclusive," Zelensky added .