Yushchenko on "Mindichgate" and the impossibility of a revolution in a war: We can properly question the authorities

The former head of state believes that in Ukraine it is possible to convey one's position to the authorities so that "the cause of our victory does not suffer"

Viktor Yushchenko (Screenshot from LIGA.net video)

The third president Viktor Yushchenko believes that in Ukraine there are many formats for expressing dissatisfaction and influencing the government in times of war and without a revolution. He told about this in an interview with LIGA.net.

In the context of "Mindichgate" the journalist asked what Ukrainians should do when they cannot make a revolution in a time of war, or when they realize that it poses great risks.

"I am convinced that Ukrainians are smart, that we are a great nation. We can ask the right questions, we can formulate correctly what the Ukrainian nation would or would not want at any given moment. Please note that during the "cardboard" Maidan, which is a feat of your generation, there was not a single policeman near you. This means that the government is ready to listen to you, to hear what you have to say, even to change," the former head of state believes.

According to Yushchenko, the July protests in Ukraine were a good example of how, even in the process of a bloody war, it is possible to formulate issues (about destructive things or things that the nation does not like) in such a way that "the world (referring to Ukraine – Ed.) does not suffer, but the government makes the right conclusions, the right actions."

The third president said that Ukraine still has many more tools that do not contradict "the [state] system itself, consolidation and elimination of the problem" created by certain authorities, for example.

"I don't think it's an either/or question. There are [appropriate] formats... [if] you want to be heard – caring about Ukraine, caring about its integrity, caring about its victory – you find a way to ensure that the cause of our victory does not suffer. But at the same time, ask the authorities questions and tell them what you don't like. Because it will not be easy to live without a dialog, even such a dialog," he summarized.

You can watch the full interview at the link at the beginning of the text or below:

REFERENCE. In July, the Verkhovna Rada voted to In July, the Verkhovna Rada voted to scandalous law , that temporarily deprived the anti-corruption agencies NABU and SAPO of their independence, and the document was signed by president Zelenskyy on the same day. Subsequently, the independence of the agencies returned after mass protests and the reaction of European partners (more about the situation, read here ).