Zelensky agreed on the main principles of arms deals with the US

The President emphasized that this would strengthen both countries and Ukraine's allies

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed on the basic principles of agreements with the United States on arms supplies. This was stated by the head of state reported during the evening address.

"I also agreed today on the main principles of our arms agreements with the United States. Large-scale agreements, I talked about them with the US President Donald Trumpand I really, really hope that we will be able to fulfill all this," Zelensky said

According to him, this will strengthen both countries, and thus allies and partners.

Zelenskyy also emphasized that Ukraine appreciates America's principled steps to put pressure on Russia for peace.

"We are also preparing new conversations and new meetings with our partners at various levels. The goal is to strengthen the position of Ukraine and all those who seek peace," the President added.