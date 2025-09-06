Zelensky: Almost 60% of the weapons our soldiers have are Ukrainian weapons

The President announced the need to establish production of various types of air defense systems

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukraine has reached the level of almost 60% of its own weapons in the Defense Forces. This was announced in an evening video address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Head of State said that Ukraine was creating new weapons production facilities. In particular, he mentioned that for the first time in history, Ukraine has started building a joint plant with Denmark in the country's territory.

"And this will be the production of components for our missiles, for our drones – weapons that are already proving to be very good. During this war, Ukraine has already reached an indicator: almost 60% of the weapons that we have, that our soldiers have, are Ukrainian weapons, and these are strong weapons, many advanced things," Zelensky said.

He added that there are goals to be achieved, including the production of various types of air defense systems in Ukraine and together with Ukraine.

"This is a challenge. We have to come to this. Ukraine has already proved that we are among the best in the world in the production of weapons," the Head of State emphasized.