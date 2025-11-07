Zelensky approves appointment of Yuriy Cherevashenko as commander of unmanned air defense systems

The Minister of Defense signed the relevant order on the appointment

Yuriy Cherevashenko, right (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the appointment of the commander of the Air Force's unmanned air defense systems. It was Yuriy Cherevashenko.

According to Zelensky, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal has already signed a corresponding order.

The president noted that Cherevashenko participated in the creation of the first group of mobile air defense rapid response teams and was involved in drone interceptors. In his new position, he will scale up the development of the unmanned component in the Air Force.

"At the Chiefs of Staff, we approved many tasks for the new head of state. It is important to actively introduce drones, namely interceptor drones, and to strengthen our air defense system with the latest weapons," the president summarized .