Zelensky at the UN: Stopping Putin is now cheaper than protecting every port and ship

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Stop the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cheaper now than trying to protect every port and ship from terrorists and maritime drones. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the performance at the UN General Assembly on September 24.

Zelensky emphasized that it is necessary to act differently to stop the aggressor and then there will be a chance that "this arms race will not bring a catastrophe."

"If necessary, we should give weapons, if necessary, we should put pressure on Russia, and we should do it now, otherwise Putin will wage war and continue to expand it," the president emphasized.

Zelensky also reminded that "Ukraine is only the first, but now Russian drones are flying over Europe." He added that Russian operations are spreading to other countries, which is why no one can feel safe.