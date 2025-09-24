Zelensky at the UN: Stopping Putin is now cheaper than protecting every port and ship
Stop the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cheaper now than trying to protect every port and ship from terrorists and maritime drones. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the performance at the UN General Assembly on September 24.
Zelensky emphasized that it is necessary to act differently to stop the aggressor and then there will be a chance that "this arms race will not bring a catastrophe."
"If necessary, we should give weapons, if necessary, we should put pressure on Russia, and we should do it now, otherwise Putin will wage war and continue to expand it," the president emphasized.
Zelensky also reminded that "Ukraine is only the first, but now Russian drones are flying over Europe." He added that Russian operations are spreading to other countries, which is why no one can feel safe.
- on September 19, Russian MiG-31 fighters violated Estonian airspace near Tallinn. In total, they flew over Estonia about 12 minutes.
- On the same day russian fighters violated the security zone of the Polish company Petrobaltic's drilling platform in the Baltic Sea. More than a week before that two dozen Russian UAVs violated Polish airspace.
- US Secretary of State Rubio said that russian planes will not be shot down, if they do not attack. At the same time, President Trump said that we need to shoot down Russian planes, that fly into NATO.
