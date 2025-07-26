Zelensky awarded the title of Hero to fallen Lyuty brigadier Maxim Kazban

Maksym Kazban (Photo: Lyuta press service)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to Maksym Kazban, commander of the Joint Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine "Luty". About testifies the decree on the website of the Presidential Office.

The soldier was honored for his courage and heroism while defending the country.

"For personal courage and heroism displayed in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people," the document says.

Police Colonel Maksym Kazban is awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and the Order of the Golden Star.

Maksym Kazban, commander of the Joint Assault Brigade of the National Police "Luty" perished july 22 in an accident in Donetsk region.

Police Colonel Kazban became the commander of the Rage less than a year ago, in September 2024. Since 2014, he has been actively involved in the defense of Ukraine. He began his career as a member of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade of the Tauride.

Later, in 2015, he served in a unit of the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine.

With the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he also participated in special operations, one of which took place near the village of Chornobaivka, Kherson region, during which the enemy suffered significant losses. At that time, the command staff, weapons and equipment deployed at the Russian-held airfield were destroyed.

In the press service of Lyuta reportedhe said that under his leadership, the brigade's soldiers were the first to meet the enemy in the Toretsk sector.