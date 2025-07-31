Zelensky calls for blocking schemes to supply parts for Russian missiles and drones

Russian missiles and "Shahids" are impossible without components from other countries, the President stated

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for blocking schemes to supply parts from abroad for missiles and drones used by Russia to attack Ukraine. He made the statement in his evening video address.

The Head of State said that on July 31, the Presidential Office held a briefing for EU ambassadors on "Ukrainian sanctions policy and our priorities".

According to him, the Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk presented very detailed recommendations on what could have the greatest impact on Russia. The ambassadors were also shown the remains of Russian missiles, as well as "shaheds" that hit buildings in Kyiv.

"None of these missiles, none of the "Shaheds" are possible without components from other countries, which are delivered to Russia under various schemes. Each such supply scheme must be blocked, and it depends on the partners," the President emphasized.

on April 7, 2025, the GUR reported to that for the first time it had found an Indian-made component in a Russian weapon. At the same time, a noticeable decrease in the number of American parts was recorded.

On May 12, the GUR found more than 20 components from the United States and other countries in a new Russian cruise missile.