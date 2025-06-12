Zelensky: Germany has a three-year plan to supply Iris-T air defense systems to Ukraine

Ukraine is counting not only on receiving additional Iris-T systems, but also on localizing their production, the president added.

Iris-T air defense system (Photo: wikipedia.org)

Germany has developed a plan to supply Iris-T air defense systems to Ukraine, designed for a three-year period. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius , broadcast by Suspilne.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine is grateful to Germany for supplying IRIS-T.

"We understand the supply plan now. I won't talk about all the details now, but the plan is for the next three years. And this is very important help for us in any case. This does not mean that there will be a war for so many years. We want the war to end. But Ukraine, our land, and the peace of our people must be protected with high-quality air defense systems," Zelensky emphasized.

He also expressed gratitude to Germany for now having an understanding of the ways to implement this project for the next three years.

"Ukraine is counting not only on receiving additional Iris-T systems, but also on localizing their production. Our companies will participate in air defense projects (production, – ed.) in Germany as well," Zelensky said.