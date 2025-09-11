Zelensky on his meeting with Kellogg: Discussed pressure on Russians and trilateral format of leaders
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with the special representative of the US President Keith Kellogg discussed pressure on Russia and the trilateral format of the leaders. The head of state said this reported on the official website.
The President emphasized that during the meeting they discussed how to achieve real peace and guarantee Ukraine's security.
Among the key topics, he mentioned individual projects under the PURL initiative to finance the production and purchase of Patriot systems, as well as bilateral agreements on joint production of drones and weapons.
"We are counting on a positive reaction from the United States," Zelensky said.
Special attention was paid to pressure on Russia and possible joint steps with partners in tariff and sanctions policy.
The President emphasized the importance of meetings at the level of leaders in the trilateral format for the effective end of the war.
"We also discussed the return of abducted Ukrainian children, international cooperation on this track, the conditions in which our children are," Zelensky said.
The agenda also included preparations for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. The President emphasized that they discussed planned events, coordination between Ukraine and the United States, potential meetings and various formats of work within the coalition of the willing.
- september 11 to Ukraine trump's special envoy Kellogg arrives. According to CNN, the American official was on his way to Poland when the Russian drone attack took place on September 10.
- on September 11, the President of Ukraine visits Kyiv president of Finland Stubb. He has already had a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Zelensky.
