Zelensky on preparing guarantees: All partners are involved, it's time to determine the format of the leaders' conversation
All key partners are involved in the preparation of multilateral security guarantees for Ukraine, and it is time to organize a format for a conversation at the level of leaders. About reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a conversation with the President of Finland By Alexander Stubb.
The Head of State noted that the teams were actively preparing "an architecture of strong and multilateral security guarantees for Ukraine" involving the United States, European leaders and other partners in the coalition of the willing.
"Military commanders, defense ministers, security advisors – we are preparing the components of future security at various levels. We are accelerating in defining the details. It's time to organize a format for a conversation between leaders to identify key emphases and deadlines," Zelenskyy said.
He also emphasized the importance of relations with the United States and maximizing the content of these contacts.
At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that the Russians were giving negative signals about the meetings and further developments and called for pressure.
"The Russians will only consider strong pressure in response to all this. Pressure is needed. We are counting on it. We need steps from Russia – steps towards real diplomacy," the Ukrainian leader summarized.
- on August 25, US President Donald Trump confirmed that America plans to support European countries in providing Ukraine with security guarantees. However, the main burden in this matter will be on the Europeans.
- On the same day, Trump spoke about Zelensky's meeting with Putinsaying he would observe for two weeks and then intervene "very decisively."
- According to Special Envoy of the President of the United States, Mr. Witkoff, the United States hope end the wars between Ukraine and Russia, Israel and Hamas and Iran by the end of 2025.
