Zelensky on Taurus: There are some things that we agreed not to go into public detail about

The President emphasized that Ukraine is working in this direction, but refused to disclose details

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Friedrich Merz (Photo: OP)

Ukraine and Germany are discussing the supply of long-range Taurus missiles, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have agreed not to talk about some details in public. The President said this in an interview with the German channel RTL.

"There are some things we agreed not to go into public detail about, let's just say. Although I don't want to lie. That's why the Taurus issue was discussed tête-à-tête with the Chancellor," Zelensky said.

He added that Ukraine is working in this direction, but refused to disclose details.

"I promised this to the Chancellor, and I am keeping my word," the President emphasized.

He stated that the Taurus is not the only possibility that can stop the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"This is not enough. We need Taurus, we need Patriot. We need to do all this, to develop further. We need political pressure. We need powerful sanctions packages. We need the unity of Europe and America," the Head of State said, adding that without this, Russia can attack anyone.