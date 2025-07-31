Zelensky on the alleged "occupation" of Chasovyi Yar: This is Russia's disinformation, the Armed Forces are holding their ground

According to the President, enemy subversive reconnaissance groups are constantly trying to break through to Pokrovsk, but they are destroyed

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Defense forces continue to hold positions in the Pokrovske direction and in Chasovyi Yar. Russian statements are disinformation, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his evening video address.

He heard a report from the Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, , in particular on the Pokrovsk direction.

"Pokrovsk and Dobropillia are where the fighting is most intense. It is important that our soldiers are destroying Russian subversive reconnaissance groups, small groups that are constantly trying to break into the city, constantly want to gain a foothold there. This is a Russian tactic, and our response to it is to destroy the occupier," the President said .

He also commented on the "Russian fake news" about Chasiv Yar.

"This is Russian disinformation," Zelensky emphasized.

According to him, Ukrainian troops are defending their positions at the front. And every Russian attempt to advance in Donetsk, Sumy or Kharkiv regions is eventually repelled.

"And it is not easy, but it is the protection of the very right of Ukrainians to life. Each such direction is very important," the President summarized .