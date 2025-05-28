Zelensky: Ready for a meeting with Putin with Trump's participation

Ukrainian president insists that sanctions should be imposed on Russia for not accepting ceasefire proposal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: ОP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is ready for a trilateral meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with the participation of US President Donald Trump. He said this during a conversation with journalists on May 27.

"We are ready for the Trump-Putin-I format. If Putin is uncomfortable with a bilateral meeting or if everyone wants a trilateral meeting, I don't care. I am ready for any format," he said .

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that he expects sanctions from the United States against Russia, given that Moscow has not yet accepted the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire. In particular, sanctions should be imposed on the energy sector and the banking system, he emphasized .

Also, according to Zelenskyy, Ukraine has not received a memorandum from Russia with conditions for peace, which Moscow started talking about last week.

"We will read their proposals and will definitely respond to them as soon as we receive them," Zelensky said.