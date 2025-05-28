Zelensky: Russia seeks to produce 500 drones a day, may somehow launch up to 1000 in Ukraine
Russia aims to produce up to 500 drones a day, and one day Moscow may launch a massive attack on Ukraine using 1,000 drones. This was reported to journalists by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Suspilne .
"They are preparing for production to be able to produce 300-350 drones per day. This is their real situation. They were tasked with having 500 per day. I don't think they have it," the President said .
At the same time, Zelenskyy suggests that on certain days, the Russians may accumulate resources and launch a massive attack by launching up to 1,000 drones across Ukraine.
"I do not accept the figure of 1,000, although we must understand that it is possible to accumulate for several days, and then there will be such a day. We cannot say that this will not happen," the president said..
- On the night of May 25, Russia once again attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa regions and Kyiv were affected. In total, there were 367 air attack vehicles.
- On the night of May 26, Russia launched a combined attack on Ukraine using 364 air attack vehicles .
- From the evening of May 26 and into the night of May 27, Russia again attacked Ukraine from the air, but used many times fewer vehicles compared to previous days. Russia launched 60 attack drones and imitator drones.
- On the evening of May 27, Zelenskyy held a meeting with top military officials on Ukraine's ability to mirror Russian shelling.