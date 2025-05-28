Zelensky: Russia seeks to produce 500 drones a day, may somehow launch up to 1000 in Ukraine

Ukrainian President does not rule out that one day the occupiers may attack Ukraine with 1000 drones

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: ERA/NECATI SAVAS)

Russia aims to produce up to 500 drones a day, and one day Moscow may launch a massive attack on Ukraine using 1,000 drones. This was reported to journalists by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Suspilne .

"They are preparing for production to be able to produce 300-350 drones per day. This is their real situation. They were tasked with having 500 per day. I don't think they have it," the President said .