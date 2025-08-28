Zelensky: Russia's strike on Kyiv is also a strike on Trump and Europe

The Head of State emphasized that Russia is now striking at everyone in the world who seeks peace

The aftermath of the attack in Kyiv on August 28 (Photo: SES)

Russia's massive attack on Kyiv on August 28 is also a blow to the US president To Donald Trump, Europe and other global entities. About said head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyyresponding to one of the biggest attacks on the capital.

The Head of State emphasized that Russia is now striking at everyone in the world who seeks peace.

"This strike clearly demonstrates that Russia's goals have not changed. They want to fight, they hit not only our people, not only our cities and communities. Russia is now striking at everyone in the world who seeks peace," Zelensky said.

He also mentioned that in Washington, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin seemed to be ready for the end of the war, a meeting at the level of leaders, and the resolution of key issues.

"But he chooses ballistics over any real steps toward peace. He kills children to avoid talking about when and how peace will come. The problem is that he is not afraid to strike at those leaders to whom he promises something like this," the president emphasized.

Zelenskyy emphasized that there are no diplomatic opportunities that "would not be spoiled because of Russia," so strong steps are needed.

"We need sanctions. We need tariffs on those who sponsor this war," the Head of State urged.