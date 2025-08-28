Zelensky: Russia's strike on Kyiv is also a strike on Trump and Europe
Russia's massive attack on Kyiv on August 28 is also a blow to the US president To Donald Trump, Europe and other global entities. About said head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyyresponding to one of the biggest attacks on the capital.
The Head of State emphasized that Russia is now striking at everyone in the world who seeks peace.
"This strike clearly demonstrates that Russia's goals have not changed. They want to fight, they hit not only our people, not only our cities and communities. Russia is now striking at everyone in the world who seeks peace," Zelensky said.
He also mentioned that in Washington, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin seemed to be ready for the end of the war, a meeting at the level of leaders, and the resolution of key issues.
"But he chooses ballistics over any real steps toward peace. He kills children to avoid talking about when and how peace will come. The problem is that he is not afraid to strike at those leaders to whom he promises something like this," the president emphasized.
Zelenskyy emphasized that there are no diplomatic opportunities that "would not be spoiled because of Russia," so strong steps are needed.
"We need sanctions. We need tariffs on those who sponsor this war," the Head of State urged.
- Russia massively attacks Kyiv missiles and drones. In the Darnytskyi district direct hit into a five-story building, the entrance was destroyed. In the capital, there are 19 known cases of
- of the dead, including four children.
- In general, the occupiers at night released in Ukraine nearly 600 drones and 31 missiles.
- US Special Representative Keith Kellogg said that russia's attacks undermine the peace processwhich is being promoted by Trump.
