Zelensky says Ukraine will be in the Peace Council when the war ends

The Ukrainian president did not know what the Peace Council looked like and that the signing would take place in Davos

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Gian Ehrenzeller/EPA)

Ukraine will be in the Peace Council established by US President Donald Trump only after the end of the war. About it reported President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a media talk in Davos.

He reiterated that Ukraine has been invited to join the initiative of the American president.

"I'll be honest with you: when we talked about the 20-point plan, including security guarantees and how to monitor one of the first and most important steps, the ceasefire, the American side suggested that they needed partners who would monitor together with the United States," Zelenskyy said.

The President added that it could be something like a Peace Council. It was assumed that there would be two parties to the war, Ukraine and Russia, who would be on the contact line and would be monitoring, in particular with the help of drones and modern technologies. There was also talk of the participation of the United States and some European countries.

According to Zelenskyy, the information about this particular council was news to him. He did not know what it would look like and that the signing would take place in Davos.

"But I said that it is clear to us that we will be in this council when the war is over. Now we are enemies with the Russians. Belarus is an ally of Russia, and we cannot be in the same format with them. This is already laid down in the 20-point plan. Therefore, in my opinion, this mechanism can work as a monitoring mission only after the war is over, not during it," the head of state said.

He noted that he was not talking about Ukraine's involvement in other conflicts, including Gaza.

"We are talking about partners who can control the ceasefire and security guarantees. The question is what role all parties can play in this," the President summarized.