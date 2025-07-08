Zelensky signs decrees to synchronize Ukrainian sanctions with three EU packages

Decrees signed by the President synchronize Ukrainian sanctions with the 15th, 16th and 17th EU sanctions packages, says Vladyslav Vlasiuk

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

On Tuesday, July 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed three decrees enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on sanctions. The relevant documents are published on the website of the President's Office. Advisor to the Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk told Interfax-Ukraine that the decrees synchronize Ukrainian sanctions with three EU sanctions packages.

In his evening video address, Zelenskyy said that on this day there is a package of sanctions against Chinese companies that supply components for Russian weapons production, including Shaheds.

"There is also a new decision to synchronize European sanctions in our jurisdiction – three more packages of EU sanctions are fully in force in Ukraine. We will continue to strengthen our pressure," Zelensky said.

Subsequently, the relevant decrees were published on the website of the Presidential Administration: 471/2025, 472/2025 and 473/2025.

Vlasiuk said that the decrees signed by Zelenskyy synchronize Ukrainian sanctions with the 15th, 16th and 17th EU sanctions packages. According to him, Ukraine emphasizes the importance of full synchronization of sanctions between all partners of the sanctions coalition.

"The 15th package of sanctions covered individuals from Russia, Belarus, China and other countries. Among the defendants are Russian pilot Oleksandr Azarenkov, who was involved in the attack on the Okhmatdyt hospital, and the manufacturer of combat robots Gumich LLC," Vlasiuk said.

According to the presidential adviser, the 16th package concerns individuals from Russia, China, Turkey, and other countries. The list includes the "Warrior" center, which is engaged in the so-called military-patriotic education in the occupied territories, and the "South Fleet" LLC, which transports Russian oil through a shadow fleet.

"The 17th package includes companies from Russia, China, Turkey and other countries. The sanctions include the Petropavlovsk gold mining company and the Chinese Skywalker Technology Co. Ltd, which is involved in the production of drones for Russia," Vlasiuk said.