Zelensky: We must do everything to make the price of Russian oil lower than they can withstand

It is necessary to limit the Russian tanker fleet, technological capabilities of production and processing as much as possible, the president said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukraine's partners should do everything to keep the price of Russian oil lower than the aggressor state can withstand, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes. He expressed this opinion in an evening video address, commenting on the announced 18th package of European Union sanctions.

"It is an important step by the European Commission to announce a new sanctions package. I am grateful that this 18th package is focused on Russian energy resources and banks. It is the right direction for pressure," the Head of State said.

He emphasized that this package needs to be filled with strong details. According to the President, Russia's ability to continue the war is equal to its ability to sell their oil and bypass financial barriers.

"That is why it is necessary to limit the Russian tanker fleet, their technological capabilities of production and refining as much as possible, and to do everything to make the price of Russian oil lower than they can withstand," Zelensky emphasized .