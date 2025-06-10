"There's nothing more to wait for." Sibiga called on partners to impose new sanctions against Russia
Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga called for immediate increased pressure on Russia through new sanctions following the massive strikes on Ukraine on June 10. He wrote about this on the social network X.
Sybiga noted that during the night, Kyiv and Odessa experienced perhaps the most massive air strikes in the entire war, using hundreds of UAVs and ballistic missiles.
"Russia struck a maternity hospital and ordinary residential buildings, killing and wounding civilians. Russia rejects any meaningful efforts for peace – therefore it must face new devastating sanctions. Now. There is no more waiting," the Foreign Minister emphasized.
He noted that priority areas for this include Russian banks, lowering the gas price "ceiling" set by the G7, and secondary sanctions against those who help Russia circumvent restrictions.
"These sanctions are not only intended to support Ukraine – they are also needed for our partners. Such economic restrictions deprive Russia of funding for its military machine, which is directed not only against us, but also against them. Equally important are steps to strengthen Ukraine, in particular additional supplies of air defense equipment," Sybiga noted.
- On June 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that US senators had begun to agree on a sanctions package, and this was a good sign.
- On June 3, US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said that a new package of US sanctions against Russia is ready for approval in Congress and the White House.
- On June 5, US President Donald Trump admitted that he had not yet read Graham's bill on pressure on Russia.