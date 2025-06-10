"There's nothing more to wait for." Sibiga called on partners to impose new sanctions against Russia

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga called for immediate increased pressure on Russia through new sanctions following the massive strikes on Ukraine on June 10. He wrote about this on the social network X.

Sybiga noted that during the night, Kyiv and Odessa experienced perhaps the most massive air strikes in the entire war, using hundreds of UAVs and ballistic missiles.

"Russia struck a maternity hospital and ordinary residential buildings, killing and wounding civilians. Russia rejects any meaningful efforts for peace – therefore it must face new devastating sanctions. Now. There is no more waiting," the Foreign Minister emphasized.

He noted that priority areas for this include Russian banks, lowering the gas price "ceiling" set by the G7, and secondary sanctions against those who help Russia circumvent restrictions.

"These sanctions are not only intended to support Ukraine – they are also needed for our partners. Such economic restrictions deprive Russia of funding for its military machine, which is directed not only against us, but also against them. Equally important are steps to strengthen Ukraine, in particular additional supplies of air defense equipment," Sybiga noted.