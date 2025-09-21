Zelenskyy: 132,000 foreign parts found in Russian drones and missiles over a week

The President insists that it is necessary to block all ways of supplying foreign components and circumventing sanctions

Consequences of the attacks (Photo: SES)

During the week of September 15-21, Russia launched more than 1,500 drones and dozens of missiles into Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of foreign components were found in enemy weapons, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The occupiers also used more than 1280 guided aerial bombs and 50 missiles of various types.

More than 132,000 foreign components were found in the wreckage of enemy air attack vehicles, including those from Europe, China, the United States, Japan, and other countries. Zelenskyy noted that these technologies help Russia create weapons on a large scale.

If Russia is not stopped, it will become a threat to the countries of Europe and the Pacific. Strong sanctions can do this.

"We need to cut off all possible supply routes, circumvent sanctions, and put pressure on countries and individual companies that help them. Our partners have this power – the power to protect lives. We hope that the 19th package of EU sanctions will be really painful and that the United States will join the Europeans," the President emphasized .