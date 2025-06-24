Zelenskyy addressed Putin from The Hague: There are rules – don't kill, don't be an animal, don't steal children

Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech in the Dutch Parliament (Photo: Robin van Lonkhuijsen / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed dictator Vladimir Putin from the Dutch parliament in The Hague, listing some basic principles of international law.

"Here in The Hague, I want to say very clearly, for Putin, there is a rule "do not kill". There is a rule "do not act like an animal towards people". There is a rule "do not burn cities and villages". There is a rule "do not justify or sponsor terror". There is a rule "do not kidnap children". And if you violate such rules, there must be responsibility," the head of the Ukrainian state said during a speech to parliamentarians.

Read also What will happen to Ukraine without US weapons? Three scenarios and a new role for Europe

According to him, it may be difficult for Russia to understand this, but it is these rules that "shape everything" – the UN Charter and international law, as well as the common European way of life.

Zelenskyy noted that this way of life, built after World War II, is the "safest" that Europe has had for centuries: "And we must protect this life, and we will protect this life."