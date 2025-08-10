Zelenskyy and Aliyev condemn Russian attacks on SOCAR oil depot and other energy facilities in Ukraine

The leaders of Ukraine and Azerbaijan are confident that the occupiers' attacks will not lead to the termination of cooperation between the states

Ilham Aliyev (Photo: EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev condemned Russia's strikes on energy facilities connecting the two countries. This was reported by the press service of the president of Azerbaijan and told by the leader of Ukraine in the evening address.

"During the telephone conversation, the parties condemned Russia's targeted air strikes on the oil depot of the Azerbaijani company SOCAR and other facilities of our country in Ukraine, as well as on the gas compressor station transporting Azerbaijani gas to Ukraine, and expressed confidence that this would under no circumstances lead to the termination of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine in the energy sector," as stated in a publication on Aliyev's website.

Zelenskyy highlighted the cooperation between Ukraine and Azerbaijan in the energy sector, noting that Ukraine "greatly appreciates" this.

The president emphasized that these attacks are targeted – not only at the facilities themselves, but also at cooperation between the two countries.

Zelenskyy also congratulated Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people on the conclusion of the declarations of peace with Armenia through the mediation of the US president Donald Trump and informed the Azerbaijani leader about Ukraine's contacts with partners.

"Everyone is equally committed to a real end to the war and effective diplomacy. We discussed communication with the United States and European countries, the main principles that can bring peace closer. I am grateful for the support of our people and statehood. It is important that the joint efforts of the world force Russia to stop hostilities and aggression," the Ukrainian president added.