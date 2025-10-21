Zelenskyy and Europeans say the current contact line should be the starting point of negotiations

Russian stalling tactics have repeatedly shown that Ukraine is the only party that is serious about peace, European leaders say

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders (Photo: Ludovic Marin/EPA)

The current contact line should be the starting point for negotiations to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine. This is stated in a joint statement by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders published on the website of the British government.

The signatories are united in their desire for a just and lasting peace that the people of Ukraine deserve. They support the position of U.S. President Donald Trump that the fighting must stop immediately and that the current line of contact should be the starting point for negotiations.

"We remain committed to the principle that international borders should not be changed by force," the document says.

The leaders are convinced that Russia's stalling tactics have repeatedly shown that Ukraine is the only party serious about peace. They see that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin continues to choose violence and destruction.

"Therefore, we clearly understand that Ukraine must be in the strongest possible position – before, during and after any ceasefire. We must increase the pressure on Russia's economy and defense industry until Putin is ready to make peace," the document says.

The leaders are developing measures to utilize Russia's frozen sovereign assets to ensure that Ukraine has the resources it needs. They will meet later this week in the European Council and in a "coalition of the willing" format to discuss how to continue this work and further support Ukraine.

The statement was signed by Zelenskyy, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer, Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, President of France Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Maloni, Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk, president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Council Antonio Costa, Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Har Støre, President of Finland Alexander Stubb and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen.