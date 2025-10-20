Trump explained whether he had changed his position on Ukraine's victory: They still could, but I don't think it will happen

The US president said that "anything can happen" and that war is "a very strange thing"

Donald Trump (Photo: JIM LO SCALZO/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump said that Ukraine could still win the war against it by Russia, but noted that he did not think it would happen. The American politician said this during the meeting with Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese.

The journalist reminded Trump of his statement after meetings with the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Then the head of the US wrote that with the support of the European Union, Ukraine could regain its entire territory.

"They [Ukrainians] could still win, I don't think they will, but they could still win. I never said they would win, I said they could win," the US president replied.

At the same time, he stated that "anything can happen," noting that war is "a very strange thing" where "a lot of bad things happen, a lot of good things happen."

In this context, Trump recalled the US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities at the end of June 2025, which, according to the US leader, led to a make a deal in the Gaza Strip.