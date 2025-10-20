Donald Trump (Photo: YURI GRIPAS / EPA)

The head of the United States Donald Trump talked about providing security guarantees to both Kyiv and Moscow, and used foul language several times during a meeting with the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian delegation on October 17. This was reported by Reuters, citing two informed interlocutors.

The US president refused to give Kyiv long-range Tomahawk missiles and discussed providing security guarantees to both sides of the war, which the Ukrainian delegation found incomprehensible, the interlocutors said.

Zelenskyy claimed that Trump did not say "no" but did not agree to the transfer of Tomahawk during the meeting. Vice president J.D. Vance on October 19, he said that the US leader had not yet made a decision on the issue.

According to the two interlocutors, the US president, during a tense meeting that left Ukraine's representatives disappointed, urged Zelenskyy to give part of Ukraine's territory to Russia.

At the same time, the third interlocutor said, the US president put forward a proposal to freeze the war along the current front line after his Ukrainian counterpart said he would not give up any territory to Moscow voluntarily.

"The meeting ended with [Trump's] decision to make a 'deal where we are, on the demarcation line,'" the interlocutor said.

The US president publicly expressed this position after the talks, and it was also supported is the leader of Ukraine.

American officials have repeatedly raised the possibility of exchanging territories between Ukraine and Russia (the same idea Trump supported earlier this year), and the US president said during Friday's meeting that a quick deal was extremely important, the interlocutors said.

"It was pretty bad. The message was, 'Your country will freeze, and your country will be destroyed [if Ukraine doesn't make a deal with Russia]'", one of the interlocutors said of the meeting.

The other denied that Trump said Ukraine would be "destroyed," but both of them said that Trump used foul language several times.

They were under the impression that the US president was influenced by another conversation with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the eve of the meeting. Pros data according to The Washington Post, during this call, Putin proposed a "territorial exchange" in which Ukraine would give up Donetsk and Luhansk regions in exchange for small parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

One of Reuters' interlocutors confirmed that U.S. officials had offered Zelenskyy just such an exchange during talks at the White House.