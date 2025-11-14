Zelenskyy announces special solutions for regional defense and more operations in Russia

Ukraine intends to use the Unmanned Systems Forces to a greater extent for operations against Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Ukraine is preparing special solutions that can strengthen defense in regions that Russia attacks more often than others. And for attacks on Russia, the Unmanned Systems Forces and other units will be involved much more, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

According to the military and the heads of regional military administrations, the regions bordering Russia are the most affected by Russian attacks: Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Kherson regions, as well as Kherson and Kharkiv.

"We are preparing special solutions that can strengthen our defense in these areas and inflict greater losses on the occupier, and above all on those Russian units that are mocking our cities, mocking our people and organizing a virtual safari on people," the president said .

He emphasized that more active operations on enemy territory are needed. For this purpose, the Unmanned Systems Forces, in particular the Magyar Birds and other units, will be involved in the work much more and will receive more resources.

Zelensky also discussed Ukraine's missile program and its level with the military.

"Long Neptune missiles have proven themselves in long-range sanctions against Russia, we are achieving greater results with missiles every month. I thank the manufacturers, I am very grateful to our soldiers for this," the Head of State summarized .