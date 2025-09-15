Zelenskyy announces Trump's visit to Europe

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump during their meeting on August 18 (Photo: AARON SCHWARTZ / EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump will visit Europe in the third week of September 2025, announced his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We are planning an active week of our diplomacy at the UN General Assembly, it is important that this week gives an impetus to diplomacy. Now, a week before the General Assembly, President Trump will be in Europe," the Ukrainian leader said.

According to him, Kyiv is "working very actively" with the heads of European countries: "So that we are all coordinated and really reach decisions to put pressure on Russia – decisions that will have to be made anyway."

"And if there is no really tangible response from the world to Russia's prolongation of the war, if sanctions and tariffs are postponed, if the Russian army is already launching drones into Poland with impunity, Putin will continue to perceive this as permission to fight," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The 80th session of the UN General Assembly began on September 9, with a high-level meeting scheduled for the 22nd.