Trump directly called Russia the aggressor in the war against Ukraine
On September 14, US President Donald Trump directly called Russia the aggressor in the war against Ukraine for the first time. This was brought to the attention of Politico.
According to the publication, this demonstrated the strengthening of Washington's policy toward Moscow.
"This week, 8,000 soldiers were killed on both sides. Even more were killed by Russia, but when you are the aggressor, the losses are greater," said he told reporters.
Previously, the US position was more cautious. In February 2025, the United States refused to co-sponsor a UN resolution in support of Ukraine and against Russia, Reuters reported. At the same time, The Telegraph reported that the United States may refuse to participate in a special tribunal over Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
In March, Washington opposed the harsh language of the G7 against Russia in order not to disrupt peace talks. In April, the United States, along with Russia , opposed a UN resolution mentioning Russian aggression. Washington recognized the references to the war as "unfavorable for the advancement of the peace process.".
In June, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called Russia the aggressor, but refused to say directly that he wants Kyiv to win.
- However, the US position has begun to change. on July 27, the US Secretary of State said that Trump was losing patience with Russia and Putin. And on July 28, the US president himself said that he was no longer interested in talking to Putin, because Russia was killing civilians in Ukraine with its attacks.
- On August 19, Trump said that had begun preparing a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin.
- On September 15, the US president said that Europe's sanctions against Russia were not tough enough and needed to be strengthened.
Comments (0)