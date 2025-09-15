According to the US President, the aggressor suffered more losses on the frontline over the week

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/Samuel Corum)

On September 14, US President Donald Trump directly called Russia the aggressor in the war against Ukraine for the first time. This was brought to the attention of Politico.

According to the publication, this demonstrated the strengthening of Washington's policy toward Moscow.

"This week, 8,000 soldiers were killed on both sides. Even more were killed by Russia, but when you are the aggressor, the losses are greater," said he told reporters.

Previously, the US position was more cautious. In February 2025, the United States refused to co-sponsor a UN resolution in support of Ukraine and against Russia, Reuters reported. At the same time, The Telegraph reported that the United States may refuse to participate in a special tribunal over Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

In March, Washington opposed the harsh language of the G7 against Russia in order not to disrupt peace talks. In April, the United States, along with Russia , opposed a UN resolution mentioning Russian aggression. Washington recognized the references to the war as "unfavorable for the advancement of the peace process.".

In June, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called Russia the aggressor, but refused to say directly that he wants Kyiv to win.