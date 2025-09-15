Trump: Zelenskiy and Putin hate each other, I will have to intervene to make them dialog

According to the US President, the dialog will take place, but in what format is still unknown

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/Francis Chung)

A meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is possible, but it will be difficult to organize. This was stated by US President Donald Trump and did not deny his interference, , according to Fox news.

Answering journalists' questions during a visit to the memorial of the shot dead activist Charlie Kirk, Trump reminded that he was able to stop seven wars and would like to end Russia's war against Ukraine. He also noted that at first he thought it would be easy, but it turned out to be difficult.

"The hatred between Zelensky and Putin is unbearable. They hate each other. I think they will have to talk to me. We will solve everything one way or another. They hate each other so much that they are suffocating. So I'm going to have to intervene," Trump said.

He also noted that he was looking forward to talks between Ukraine and Russia, but did not specify the format of the meeting.

"There will be negotiations – a summit or just... But I will probably have to intervene. They hate each other so much that they are almost ready to talk. They are not able to talk to each other," Trump emphasized.