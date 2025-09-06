Zelensky: I can't go to Moscow, Putin can come to Kyiv

According to the president, Russia realizes that he will not come, so they invite him

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has rejected an offer from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to come to Moscow. Instead, he told in an interview with ABC News that he could come to Kyiv for talks.

According to Zelenskyy, if a person does not want to meet during the war, he or she can offer something that cannot be acceptable to the other side.

"He can come to Kyiv. I can't go to Moscow when my country is undergoing daily rocket attacks and attacks. I cannot go to the capital of this terrorist," the president said .

According to him, Putin also understands this, which is why he is calling him to Moscow to postpone the meeting.

"I have always said that Putin cannot be trusted. He is playing games, playing with the United States. This is my opinion," Zelensky emphasized .