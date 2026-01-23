Zelenskyy: At Davos, there was a positive response from Trump on Patriot missiles, but we need to speed up deliveries

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump during talks in Davos (Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had received a "positive signal" from the US leader Donald Trump regarding the transfer of additional missiles for the Patriot air defense system, but it is necessary to speed up the delivery. After a meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 22, the head of state said this in an evening address.

Zelenskyy said that on the 23rd he spoke with the minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov and instructed the Ukrainian team to work out agreements with partners on missiles for air defense "as soon as possible and in as much detail as possible."

"Yesterday there was a positive signal in a conversation with President Trump on missiles for the Petriots RAS-3 missiles, now we need a positive signal here in Ukraine, in real deliveries for our defenders of the sky. Logistics should be accelerated as much as possible," the head of state emphasized.

The day before, after the meeting in Davos, Zelenskyy said he had thanked Trump for the previous package of missiles for air defense and asked for an additional.